Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $14.40 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 334.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,638 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.3% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $14,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $370,272,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,693 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,657,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,492,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,955 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,689,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,356,000 after acquiring an additional 991,022 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $56.8910 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $254.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $139.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. HSBC cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.