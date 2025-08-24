Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stake in CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,239 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.09% of CNX Resources worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,952,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,178,000 after acquiring an additional 665,289 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,421,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,792,000 after acquiring an additional 411,485 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,408,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,805,000 after acquiring an additional 141,819 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $71,971,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,069,000 after acquiring an additional 322,203 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $31.77.

CNX stock opened at $28.8670 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.04.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

