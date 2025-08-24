Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys 106,547 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,404 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106,547 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.9% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,855,781.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,412,398 shares in the company, valued at $421,737,000.84. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,700,258.82. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,841 shares of company stock worth $8,565,205 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 1.2%

WMT stock opened at $96.8190 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.58. The company has a market cap of $772.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 90.0%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.