Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 63,891 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 409.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,891 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,308,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,901,000 after acquiring an additional 685,245 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,647,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,017,000 after acquiring an additional 695,627 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 12,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.2%

D stock opened at $61.9550 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $62.46.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 92.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.