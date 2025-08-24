Oak Harvest Investment Services Raises Stock Holdings in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Docusign were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 318.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Docusign by 519.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Docusign by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Docusign

In other Docusign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $39,713.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $654,827.85. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,710,821.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,303.54. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Docusign Price Performance

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.01. Docusign Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

