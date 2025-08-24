Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 45,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. CLSA began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total transaction of $11,662,373.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,047.61. This trade represents a 98.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total transaction of $12,176,972.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,325.16. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $662.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $757.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $674.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.