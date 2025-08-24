RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $139.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $140.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

