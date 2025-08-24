Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Trading 9.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.7% on Friday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $26.10. Approximately 2,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 53,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.
The company has a market cap of $714.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89.
Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $393.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.
