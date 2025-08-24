RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 623,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,619,000 after purchasing an additional 85,938 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 102,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,914,000. Finally, Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 171,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

