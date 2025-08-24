The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $35,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,616,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 595.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262,309 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,727.83. This represents a 15.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $2,359,239.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,592.09. This trade represents a 29.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,340 shares of company stock worth $24,250,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $95.6510 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.16 and a twelve month high of $99.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

