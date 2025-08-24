Critical Review: Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) versus Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC)

Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD – Get Free Report) and Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Textmunication Holdgings has a beta of -2.47, meaning that its stock price is 347% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce.com has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Textmunication Holdgings and Commerce.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Textmunication Holdgings 0 0 0 0 0.00 Commerce.com 2 2 3 0 2.14

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Commerce.com has a consensus price target of $8.0714, suggesting a potential upside of 66.42%. Given Commerce.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Commerce.com is more favorable than Textmunication Holdgings.

79.2% of Commerce.com shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Commerce.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Textmunication Holdgings and Commerce.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textmunication Holdgings $1.07 million 0.10 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A Commerce.com $337.54 million 1.16 -$27.03 million ($0.22) -22.05

Textmunication Holdgings has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Commerce.com.

Profitability

This table compares Textmunication Holdgings and Commerce.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textmunication Holdgings -267.80% -9,868.09% -591.58% Commerce.com -5.37% -25.13% -2.77%

Summary

Commerce.com beats Textmunication Holdgings on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Textmunication Holdgings

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

About Commerce.com

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

