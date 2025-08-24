Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 162,869 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162,869 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $489,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,180,160,000 after buying an additional 137,874 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 528,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,070,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,940,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,091,000 after buying an additional 34,549 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,536,000 after buying an additional 429,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $444.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,650.79. This trade represents a 39.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,711.68. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of FDS opened at $380.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $416.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.76 and a 52-week high of $499.87. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

