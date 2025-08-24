Financial Contrast: Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) vs. Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Presto Automation has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Presto Automation alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Presto Automation and Xperi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presto Automation 0 0 0 0 0.00 Xperi 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Xperi has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.92%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than Presto Automation.

This table compares Presto Automation and Xperi”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presto Automation $19.05 million 0.00 -$34.48 million ($1.23) N/A Xperi $475.22 million 0.60 -$136.61 million ($0.08) -77.44

Presto Automation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Presto Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Presto Automation and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presto Automation N/A N/A N/A Xperi -16.72% -7.03% -4.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of Presto Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Presto Automation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Xperi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xperi beats Presto Automation on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presto Automation

(Get Free Report)

Presto Automation Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests. Presto Automation, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Xperi

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc. operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service. It also provides consumer electronics solutions, such as home and mobile audio solutions, and silicon and software solutions for edge inference; connected car solutions, including HD Radio and DTS AutoStage; and Media Platform that provides Vewd middleware solutions, TiVo OS, TiVo Stream 4K, connected TVs, and connected cars that leverage the TiVo OS, as well as advertising solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Presto Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presto Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.