SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC Shares Purchased by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce accounts for about 1.2% of Thematics Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.46% of SPS Commerce worth $23,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,991,000 after acquiring an additional 34,859 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 8.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of SPSC opened at $115.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.21. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $203.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.88 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.990-4.040 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Loop Capital cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPSC

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.