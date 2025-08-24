Thematics Asset Management Raises Holdings in APi Group Corporation $APG

Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 738,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the quarter. APi Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in APi Group were worth $26,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 105.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 339.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 40.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James Arseniadis sold 4,843 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $171,345.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,664.08. This trade represents a 28.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 95,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $3,346,850.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,348,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,873,598.23. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 589,843 shares of company stock worth $20,694,672. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.72 and a beta of 1.56. APi Group Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.6667 target price on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $31.3333 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

