Thematics Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Thematics Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 700,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,277 shares during the period. nVent Electric makes up about 1.9% of Thematics Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $36,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 467.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 17,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total transaction of $1,594,808.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,636.96. This trade represents a 36.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 42,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $3,776,348.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,775.16. The trade was a 46.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,111 shares of company stock worth $23,367,520 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $90.0070 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.26.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

