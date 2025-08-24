Thematics Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,229 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $20,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 153,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 62,973 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 234,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 164,369 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 357,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 128,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,923.28. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 42,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $2,464,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 427,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,698,214.84. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,594 shares of company stock worth $5,789,257. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Varonis Systems stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 0.71. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 17.30%.The business had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

