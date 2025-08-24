Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 25,487 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,981,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,487 shares during the period. Choice Hotels International comprises about 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Choice Hotels International worth $528,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,464,000 after purchasing an additional 133,216 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after acquiring an additional 120,376 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,351,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 45.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 195,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after acquiring an additional 61,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sophron Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,736,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna set a $140.00 target price on Choice Hotels International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $133.38.

Insider Activity

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $341,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 68,381 shares in the company, valued at $9,330,587.45. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,647,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 1.5%

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $121.6990 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.20 and a 12 month high of $157.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.71. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 575.73% and a net margin of 19.52%.The business had revenue of $426.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.