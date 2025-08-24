Apexium Financial LP Acquires 12,041 Shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF $SMOT

Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF were worth $11,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMOT. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMOT opened at $36.7290 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.7049. The firm has a market cap of $408.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.28.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.