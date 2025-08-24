Apexium Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 111.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,009 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $55.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.4438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.