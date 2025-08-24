Apexium Financial LP Acquires 313 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4,197.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR opened at $388.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $368.64 and its 200 day moving average is $350.57. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $285.13 and a fifty-two week high of $402.25.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

