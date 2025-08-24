Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $712.31 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,534,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,461 shares during the period. Simpson Manufacturing accounts for 1.7% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 10.84% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $712,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Cadence Bank raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maren Capital LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 323,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,772,000 after purchasing an additional 35,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total value of $445,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,436.38. The trade was a 24.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $197.0470 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.26. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.35 and a 52 week high of $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $631.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

