Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Shares Bought by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 507,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,621 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $27,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $58.0090 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $61.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.77.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

