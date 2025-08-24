Apexium Financial LP Has $3.18 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $189.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $189.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

