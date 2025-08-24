Apexium Financial LP Increases Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,101 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 0.8% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Apexium Financial LP owned about 0.12% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $14,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,507,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,747,000 after purchasing an additional 167,936 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,340 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,547,000 after purchasing an additional 29,436 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 911,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 655,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $106.0420 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.78.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

