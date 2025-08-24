Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Shares Acquired by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 475,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,818,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.49. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $116.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Arch Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.27.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

