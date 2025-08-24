Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $120.94 Million Stock Holdings in Endava PLC Sponsored ADR $DAVA

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,198,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665,735 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Endava worth $120,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAVA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Endava by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 548,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Endava by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 48,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Endava from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Endava stock opened at $13.6830 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $807.71 million, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Endava PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

