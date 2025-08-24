Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,078 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of MSCI worth $106,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in MSCI by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 336.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $544.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,401,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,143,554.90. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.73.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $573.6240 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.30. MSCI Inc has a 1 year low of $486.73 and a 1 year high of $642.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

