Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 6,058 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,058 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.88% of Zebra Technologies worth $418,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $301.00 target price on Zebra Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $322.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.43 and a 200 day moving average of $294.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $205.73 and a 1-year high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%.Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

