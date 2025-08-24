Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,543,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,155 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $255,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 118,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on APAM. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 3.8%

APAM stock opened at $46.6580 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 71.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.66%.

Insider Activity at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In other news, CFO Charles J. Daley, Jr. sold 15,448 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $624,871.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 91,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,633.35. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

