Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $131.14 Million Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,695,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.44% of Cheesecake Factory worth $131,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $5,559,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $299,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $3,023,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 50.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 33,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 43,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,732,705.10. Following the sale, the president owned 24,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,987.92. This represents a 63.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Carango sold 50,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $2,783,560.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,062.88. The trade was a 70.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,723 shares of company stock valued at $11,005,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 0.9%

CAKE stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.70.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $955.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.82 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.92% and a net margin of 4.33%.Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

