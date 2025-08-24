Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,032,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,496 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Ryan Specialty worth $297,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 21.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth about $1,927,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth about $1,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 71,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,863.60. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $946,581.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $73,543.28. The trade was a 92.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ryan Specialty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $58.9870 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.46. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $77.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 6.81%.The firm had revenue of $855.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

