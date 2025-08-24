Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 12,789 Shares of Kadant Inc $KAI

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,334,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,789 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kadant worth $449,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,961,000 after buying an additional 114,310 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,528,000 after buying an additional 109,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kadant by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,738,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Kadant by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 156,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,985,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Trading Up 4.2%

NYSE:KAI opened at $340.5350 on Friday. Kadant Inc has a one year low of $281.30 and a one year high of $429.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.68.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.37. Kadant had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kadant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kadant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on KAI

Kadant Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.