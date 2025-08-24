Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $194.09 Million Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. $SFBS

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,349,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,057 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $194,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SFBS opened at $88.3580 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.85. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.48 and a 1-year high of $101.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average is $79.09.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.62%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.32%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

