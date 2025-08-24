Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Domino’s Pizza worth $185,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $999,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,744 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,740,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,124 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,997,000 after purchasing an additional 200,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,891,000 after purchasing an additional 54,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,888,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $450.99 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52 week low of $396.06 and a 52 week high of $500.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $457.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,842.16. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.