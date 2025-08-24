Chimera Investment Corporation $CIM Shares Acquired by Pale Fire Capital SE

Pale Fire Capital SE raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,429 shares during the quarter. Chimera Investment comprises approximately 0.3% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pale Fire Capital SE’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 109,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimera Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $14.1350 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Chimera Investment Corporation has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $16.89.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $66.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.89 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Corporation will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 117.46%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

