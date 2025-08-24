10,000 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF Purchased by Pale Fire Capital SE

Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 38.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 243.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 408,600.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLF. Glj Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

CLF stock opened at $10.4350 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.99. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

