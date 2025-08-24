Pale Fire Capital SE Increases Stake in Centerra Gold Inc. $CGAU

Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,467,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194,500 shares during the period. Centerra Gold accounts for 2.6% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pale Fire Capital SE’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $22,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGAU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.7450 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.21%.The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.