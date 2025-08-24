Pale Fire Capital SE Has $718,000 Stake in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. $CRBU

Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,518 shares during the quarter. Caribou Biosciences accounts for about 0.1% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pale Fire Capital SE owned approximately 0.85% of Caribou Biosciences worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,118,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 214,239 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $649,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 63,096 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRBU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Up 0.5%

CRBU stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.9995.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,800.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.35%. Equities analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

