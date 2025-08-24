Pale Fire Capital SE Buys 15,687 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. $DAWN

Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 98.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1,724.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 61,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 58,556 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $7.20 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of -1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 50.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAWN. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Adam Dubow sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $29,551.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,388.66. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $27,797.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 278,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,060. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,295 shares of company stock worth $191,557. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

