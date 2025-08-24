Pale Fire Capital SE Sells 126,231 Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd $TEN

Pale Fire Capital SE lowered its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TEN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,231 shares during the period. Tsakos Energy Navigation accounts for 0.7% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pale Fire Capital SE owned about 1.17% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Trading Up 0.7%
TEN opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of -0.09. Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 570.0%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is 26.73%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.
About Tsakos Energy Navigation
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
