Verve Therapeutics, Inc. $VERV Stock Position Cut by Pale Fire Capital SE

Pale Fire Capital SE lessened its stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VERV. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 962.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,904,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,939,000 after buying an additional 6,254,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,863,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,789,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,176 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,054,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

VERV stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VERV shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

