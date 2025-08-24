Verve Therapeutics, Inc. $VERV Stock Position Cut by Pale Fire Capital SE

Pale Fire Capital SE lessened its stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VERV. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 962.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,904,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,939,000 after buying an additional 6,254,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,863,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,789,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,176 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,054,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.
Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance
VERV stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Verve Therapeutics Profile
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.
