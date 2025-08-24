22NW LP Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR $CMPS

22NW LP purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 646,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. COMPASS Pathways makes up about 1.4% of 22NW LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. 22NW LP owned approximately 0.70% of COMPASS Pathways at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 21,815 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 419,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 93.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 131,300 shares during the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $442.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $8.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

