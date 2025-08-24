Stoneridge, Inc. $SRI Shares Acquired by 22NW LP

22NW LP lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 374.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,627,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284,866 shares during the period. Stoneridge makes up approximately 5.7% of 22NW LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 22NW LP owned approximately 0.06% of Stoneridge worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 2,684.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Stoneridge Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of SRI stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $238.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $227.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.