ICONIQ Capital LLC Sells 2,381 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

ICONIQ Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,471 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Coinbase Global comprises approximately 0.3% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $16,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.30 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total transaction of $121,933,051.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at $190,732.86. This trade represents a 99.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,185,704 shares of company stock worth $438,918,732. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 6.5%

COIN opened at $319.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.04. The company has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.