83,301 Shares in KVH Industries, Inc. $KVHI Acquired by Mink Brook Asset Management LLC

Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. KVH Industries makes up approximately 0.5% of Mink Brook Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of KVH Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of KVHI opened at $5.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $105.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.83.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

