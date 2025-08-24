Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO Stock Holdings Lowered by Independent Franchise Partners LLP

Independent Franchise Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,148 shares during the quarter. Rentokil Initial accounts for 0.0% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,258,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,845 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 12.4% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 3,471,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,508,000 after acquiring an additional 381,659 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 36.8% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,794,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,103,000 after acquiring an additional 482,429 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 13.7% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 828,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 99,597 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 800,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 0.7%

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $24.3430 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. Rentokil Initial PLC has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $34.07.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2738 dividend. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.