ICONIQ Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $264,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $593.21 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $594.32. The company has a market capitalization of $712.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $575.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.53.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

