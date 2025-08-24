Mink Brook Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Friedman Industries Inc. $FRD

Mink Brook Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FRD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Friedman Industries makes up 3.0% of Mink Brook Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Friedman Industries were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,562,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FRD opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.51. Friedman Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.78 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.84%.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Further Reading

