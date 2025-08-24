ICONIQ Capital LLC Sells 662,777 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

ICONIQ Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,097,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,777 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up approximately 3.8% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $208,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 259.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250,942 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 17,477.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,016,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,707 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 2,804.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,749,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,512 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 12.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,522 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Datadog by 23.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,065 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.10.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $15,247,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 452,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,314,169.24. This represents a 21.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $13,067,394.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,784,102.65. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 846,051 shares of company stock valued at $107,936,283. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $131.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.68. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.92, a PEG ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The company had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

